One found dead after police close area in Cobblestone Landing

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, the area was closed because of a potentially armed person inside the home. Wilson County Schools were notified, and school buses did not drop off children near the scene.

Chandler said officers were originally called around 12:26 p.m. for a report of a person suffering from a mental health crisis inside the home. The person was alone in the house.

Members from the department’s Special Response Team and Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Special Operations Team responded with Mt. Juliet police officers.

As a precaution, residents nearby were asked to remain inside their homes. After crisis negotiators exhausted all means to make contact with the barricaded person, a THP robot was used to enter the home. Officers found one person dead in the house from what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury. The person did not live at the home or have permission to be inside.