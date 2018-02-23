Hawkins County officer-involved shooting leaves one dead

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents opened an investigation into the incident, which began at 7 p.m. Hawkins County deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in Church Hill.

When they arrived, they saw a man through the front door who appeared to have a gun in his waistband. The man came out on the front porch and confronted the deputies. He reportedly refused to comply with verbal commands.

The deputies used a Taser to try to subdue the man but were unsuccessful. At some point during the confrontation, the man threatened the officers with his gun, which resulted in one of the deputies shooting and killing him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were harmed in the incident.