Sheriff announces directed patrol unit

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, directed patrol is a tactic used by law enforcement officers to try to prevent crime before it happens. It involves running traffic enforcement on a street where speeding is a concern, keeping surveillance on a house in a neighborhood where drug deals are suspected and paying close attention to any other public safety issue.

The areas that are focused on will come from a statistical analysis, which identifies problem areas based on calls for service or officer-initiated investigations.

“Directed patrol is a proactive form or policing, unlike reactive patrol, where law enforcement responds to a crime as a result of a complaint by a citizen or a call to 911,” said Moore.

The unit will be comprised of three deputies and a K-9 unit. Its primary duties will be to support the patrol division during peak call volume hours. Moore said Bryan implemented the unit as a means to increase manpower during the peak times with little additional cost to the department.

“Not only will the unit assist the patrol division during high call volume, they will also address the ever-growing traffic issues that we are seeing in Wilson County,” said Moore. “The unit will be able to concentrate on highways with high accident reports, as well as concentrating on complaints of speeding in Wilson County.”

Another duty of the patrol unit will be to work hand-in-hand with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office grant program to help combat DUI offenses and fatalities.

The dog will assist the department in drug seizures, and will be trained to track and find missing people such as Alzheimer’s patients and missing children.

“This unit will be utilized by resources we currently have,” said Bryan. “Directed patrol will allow us to concentrate on specific issues that may have been occurring in different areas across Wilson County such as drug trafficking or traffic issues and concerns. Being proactive in this day and time is vital for our community, and this will be another resource that we will implement in problem-related areas.”