Pre-teen charged in attempted carjacking

The 51-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle reading just after 9 p.m. waiting for her daughter to finish dance practice in a nearby building. She looked up after two boys approached the passenger side of her vehicle, knocked on the window with a pistol and pointed the gun at her. She told police one of the boys yelled, “Give me your car. Don’t make me shoot you.”

The woman quickly drove away and called 911. Responding officers found one of the boys running in the area of 18th Avenue North and Hayes Street. The victim and a witness both indentified the 12-year-old boy as one of the two involved in the attempted carjacking. Officers searched the area, which included the use of a police dog, but did not find the gun used.

The identity of the second person, who appeared similar in stature to the 12-year-old suspect, was not known. The 12-year-old boy lied to officers multiple times before he admitted his real name. He was taken to juvenile detention and charged with attempted aggravated robbery, gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony and criminal impersonation.