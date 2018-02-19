Reward offered in gun store burglary

Kings Firearms in Columbia was burglarized Feb. 13, and about 25 guns were reported stolen to Columbia police. ATF investigators responded to the store determine the exact number of guns stolen.

ATF offered a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact ATF at 800-283-4867 or Columbia police at 931-388-2727. Information may also be sent to ATF via the mobile app, reportit.com, by using the Nashville Field Division as the location.