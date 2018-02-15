Wilson County task force heads to Lawrenceburg

Dickey, an 11-year veteran of the fire department, died Monday night in a house fire in Lawrenceburg.

The 18 responders included members of the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet and the Lebanon Fire Department.

The group, designated Wilson County Task Force 504, is currently an asset of the Tennessee State Mutual Aid System.

The task force arrived in Lawrenceburg around 11:30 a.m. and set up to cover the city for 24 hours.

Dickey was reportedly inside the house around 7:57 p.m. when it collapsed. He was killed, and two other firefighters were taken to a local hospital’s intensive care unit.

Dickey is survived by his expectant wife, Jennifer, a 16-year-old daughter, an 11 year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter.

Neal Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg is handling funeral arrangements. Visitation was Thursday, and funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Mars Hill Baptist Church.

The family asked that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. Condolences may be sent online at nealfuneralhome.net.