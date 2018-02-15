Detectives hit home run, find $128K in stolen baseball equipment

Wilson County sheriff’s detectives uncovered the equipment after they tracked down the suspects who took hundreds of items, including custom baseball gloves and batting gloves from Wilson Sporting Goods in Mt. Juliet.

Two of the suspects, Rebecca M. Knight, 32, and Rachel Dawn Patterson, 34, both of Murfreesboro, were employees of the sporting goods store and were charged with theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000.

While Knight and Patterson worked together in the theft, a third suspect, Terry L. Averitt, 35, of Murfreesboro, was charged in connection to the crime by moving the stolen items with his vehicle.

“Wilson Sporting Goods contacted us after they noticed a significant amount of items missing from their warehouse,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Detectives were able to develop strong leads, which led to the arrest of these three individuals. This was a complex scheme and thankful that their loss-prevention unit remained vigilant in recognizing the missing items, which were strategically taken over a period of time.”

Averitt was released from the Wilson County Jail after posting $20,000 bond. Knight and Patterson remained in jail on $20,000 bond. All three suspects will appear Tuesday for arraignment in court.