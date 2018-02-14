Youth tour emergency facilities

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan gave students from Youth Leadership Wilson tours of the Wilson County Jail on Wednesday morning.

After the tour, Bryan answered all of the student’s questions.

“We wish each of you continued success in all of your endeavors,” said Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore.

Also on Wednesday morning, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency workers stopped by the Cumberland University daycare show and tell to let the young children look at the ambulance.

“We started their collection of protective fire gear with these red and pink fire helmets,” said WEMA director Joey Cooper.