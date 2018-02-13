logo

Domestic dispute leads to officer-involved shooting in Morristown

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 6:29 PM

A domestic dispute in Morristown led to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning that involved Morristown police.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents started an investigation into the incident that started Monday at about 10 a.m. when Morristown police officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a home.

When officers arrived, they encountered Lanny Carroll, 52, behind the house. At some point during the confrontation, Carroll reached for a gun, which resulted in one of the officers shooting Carroll at least once. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation into the shooting remained ongoing. 

