Domestic dispute leads to officer-involved shooting in Morristown

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents started an investigation into the incident that started Monday at about 10 a.m. when Morristown police officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a home.

When officers arrived, they encountered Lanny Carroll, 52, behind the house. At some point during the confrontation, Carroll reached for a gun, which resulted in one of the officers shooting Carroll at least once. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation into the shooting remained ongoing.