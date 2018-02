On Dec. 21, the victim noticed fraudulent activity on her credit card statement. Someone tried to use the card at Dollar Tree at 300 Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet.

Detectives tracked when the credit card was used and were able to get surveillance video of a woman who attempted to make a purchase.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any further information should contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.