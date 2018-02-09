Lebanon police arrest semiconscious apparent drug dealer

According to a police report, Officer Junior Fields responded to a report of a man sitting in a red Mustang who appeared to be in and out of consciousness. He arrived to find Perez, who appeared to be drunk.

When Fields asked for Perez’s identification, Perez pulled it out of a black fanny pack. When Fields asked him what else was in the fanny pack, Perez told Fields there was more than $10,000 in it.

Fields asked Perez to step out of the car, and Perez gave the officer consent to search the vehicle. During the search, Fields found a set of digital scales and a methamphetamine pipe in the center console. He also searched the fanny pack and found a small bag of marijuana, a wooden marijuana pipe and a large amount of money. A Dr. Pepper can and a metal cigarette lighter concealed another small bag of marijuana, a small bag of crystal methamphetamine and multiple empty bags.

In a search of Perez’s phone, officers found numerous text messages from different numbers inquiring about buying drugs.

Lebanon police seized the money, which totaled $16,134.26.

Perez was charged with possession and manufacture of drugs with intent for resale, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, public drunkenness and possession of methamphetamine, and was booked in at Wilson County Jail where he remained on $12,000 bond.