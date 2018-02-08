Wilson County Sheriff’s Office taking applications for citizen’s academy

The office will accept applications until March 6 for class No. 10, which will hold up to 25 citizens. The course will begin March 6, last 12 weeks and continue each Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

All applicants must pass a background check. There are no minimum physical requirements, and every citizen who lives or works in Wilson County is welcome to apply.

“The purpose of the Sheriff’s Citizens Academy is to foster better communications between citizens and deputies through education and cooperation,” said Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore. “A well-informed citizen is more likely to share their experience with the community as the opportunity arises. Everyone benefits from enhancing citizens understanding of the role and function of the sheriff’s office.”

Anyone interested in applying may pick up an application at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 105 E. High St. in Lebanon. The application may be mailed to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, in care of Lt. James Lanier, 105 E. High St., Lebanon, TN 37087. They may also be dropped off at the dispatch center. Applications may also be filled out at wcso95.org.