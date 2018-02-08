Former South Pittsburg police officer arrested on assault charges

TBI agents started an investigation into then-South Pittsburgh police officer Joshua Chance, 27, on Oct. 10 on an allegation of assault. They discovered that during a police response to a home Oct. 7, Chance assaulted a person after that man was detained by police officers. Chance is no longer an employee of the South Pittsburg Police Department.

On Monday, a Marion County grand jury returned indictments that charged Chance with assault, aggravated assault and official misconduct. On Thursday morning, Chance surrendered himself to a TBI agents and was booked in at Marion County Jail on $5,000 bond.