Rutherford County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Staff Reports • Feb 6, 2018 at 8:30 PM

NASHVILLE – An investigation by special agents with the technical services unit of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation resulted in the arrest of a Murfreesboro man, who was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

TBI agents received information via a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images of child pornography on a social media account. During the investigation, agents determined the account belonged to David Dehoff, 31, of Rutherford County.

On Tuesday, agents searched Dehoff’s home and charged him with sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. Dehoff was booked in at the Rutherford County Jail where he remained on $95,000 bond. 

