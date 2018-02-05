Wilson County sheriff’s deputies capture wanted woman from Florida

A Wilson County sheriff’s deputy noticed that a vehicle was improperly parked in the parking lot at the hotel. The deputy found the driver, Kimberly Cruse, 45, of Florida and noticed she seemed to be nervous while talking to him.

Cruse reported to the front office that she had locked herself out of her room and the deputy thought Cruse’s actions were suspicious when she wouldn’t give her license plate number to the clerk.

After contacting dispatch, the deputy found that Cruse had several active warrants out of Taylor County, Florida. He ran Cruse’s vehicle’s tag information and found it was stolen out of Latayette County, Florida.

Deputies charged Cruse with theft of more than $1,000 and fugitive from justice. She was booked at Wilson County Jail.

Cruse was wanted out of Florida for charges of possession of methamphetamine and other misdemeanor charges.