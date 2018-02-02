Lebanon schools closed due to threat

According to Director of Schools Scott Benson, a threat was called in at about 6:15 a.m. and he made the decision to err on the side of caution and cancel school. The district has two inclement weather days left and decided to use one to deal with the threat.

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, a bomb threat was made via email to the Lebanon Special Shool District’s webpage. The email was received in the Winfree Bryant Middle School inbox, but due to the routing system of the emails, the district could not confirm that the threat was targeted only at Winfree Bryant.

For the safety of all students, the decision was made to close all district school. The Lebanon Police Department’s explosives detection canines assisted Wilson County sheriff’s deputies in searching and clearing the middle school. No devices or threats were found.

Some students who were already picked up by buses were taken back to their houses at about 7 a.m. School officials called parents to let them know so someone would be home when students arrived. Benson said no one was dropped off at school yet since schools don’t open until 7 a.m.

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, officers had the threat under investigation with assistance from Wilson County sheriff’s detectives and school resource officers.