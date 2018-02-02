Highway safety office, troopers to huddle up Super Bowl weekend

According to the Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network, there were 71 crashes and four deaths statewide related to alcohol-impaired driving during Super Bowl weekend last year. In 2016, there were 67 crashes and two fatalities.

“Our state and local partners will increase enforcement to remove drunk drivers from the roadways,” said THSO director Vic Donoho. “Officers will conduct sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and high visibility enforcement. We ask that all Tennesseans plan ahead and make safe driving choices.”

This year, the THP developed a new public service announcement to remind football fans the most important part of a party checklist is to designate a sober driver. To view the PSA, visit youtube.com/watch?v=fltzS6kayi4.

“In 2017, state troopers removed 116 impaired drivers from state roadways during Super Bowl weekend,” said THP Col. Tracy Trott. “Drunk driving is not a game. If you fumble and get behind the wheel, you risk losing your life or the life of another. Be a team player. Always find a sober ride home.”