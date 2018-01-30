Two arrested in Murfreesboro after TBI drug investigation

Special agents seized about 5 pounds of the drug commonly referred to as “Molly” during the arrests.

During the investigation, TBI drug agents received information that a drug trafficking organization from the West Coast wanted to begin a distribution cell in Middle Tennessee. They learned a delivery was scheduled to be made at an address in Murfreesboro.

On Monday, with assistance from Rutherford County sheriff’s detectives and Murfreesboro police, agents seized 5 pounds of MDA and arrested Kyle Dallas Bowen, 23, and Trey Nicholas Jones, 36, both of Murfreesboro.

“This concerns us, because it’s an unusually large amount of this drug that was seized,” said assistant director of the drug investigation division T.J. Jordan. “In the form in which it was delivered, it would likely be turned around and used in thousands of pills and capsules for distribution throughout Tennessee.”

“This situation again shows the importance of partnerships between our local law enforcement agencies and the TBI,” said Murfreesboro police Chief Mike Bowen. “We are proud of the efforts of all officers involved.”

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh echoed the benefits of cooperative efforts.

“The partnership with TBI and other law enforcement agencies shows a united goal in drug enforcement,” Fitzhugh said.

On Monday, Bowen and Jones were charged with possession schedule VI drugs for resale and possession of schedule I drugs. They were booked in at the Rutherford County Jail, where they each remained on $100,000 bond.