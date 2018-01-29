Antioch woman sentenced in stolen ID refund fraud

Monique Ellis was convicted following a jury trial in October of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to documents filed with the court and evidence presented at trial, in January and February 2012, Ellis used stolen identifications, including those of prisoners held by the Alabama Department of Correction, to file tax returns with the IRS seeking fraudulent refunds. Ellis directed the fraudulently obtained refunds to bank accounts she controlled, causing a tax loss of $700,933.20.

In addition to her prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Gershwin A. Drain ordered Ells to serve three years of supervised release.

Restitution was scheduled to be determined at a later date.