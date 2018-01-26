UPDATE: Detectives investigate car found with blood on it

The car was found by a Wilson County sheriff’s deputy Thursday morning at 9601 Hartsville Pike after a caller reported a car parked on the side of the road with the windows knocked out.

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, the deputy discovered the car with the driver door, rear driver’s side door and the back windshields all knocked out. On the back driver’s side door, there were drops of blood that went down the door to the ground.

Detectives were called to the scene for an investigation that remained ongoing.