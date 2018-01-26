logo

UPDATE: Detectives investigate car found with blood on it

Jacob Smith • Yesterday at 3:40 PM
UPDATE: Sheriff Robert Bryan said in a statement around 6 p.m. Friday that the incident was unsubstantial. According to the sheriff, a woman’s car broke down and her boyfriend came to fix it. He got angry when the car wouldn’t start and took his anger out on the car window. His hand was cut, causing the blood. 

Wilson County sheriff’s detectives investigated an abandoned car Thursday found on Hartsville Pike.

The car was found by a Wilson County sheriff’s deputy Thursday morning at 9601 Hartsville Pike after a caller reported a car parked on the side of the road with the windows knocked out.

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, the deputy discovered the car with the driver door, rear driver’s side door and the back windshields all knocked out. On the back driver’s side door, there were drops of blood that went down the door to the ground.

Detectives were called to the scene for an investigation that remained ongoing.

 

