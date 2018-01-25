Mt. Juliet police criticized for property seizure

The seizure was part of a practice known as civil asset forfeiture, which allows law enforcement officers to seize property for possession of narcotics, illegal or prescription.

According to Lindsay Kee with the ACLU, officers arrived Sept. 18 at disabled veteran Lewis Cain’s home with an arrest warrant for his son, when they seized the vehicle.

“The officers entered Cain’s home, woke him up by shining a flashlight in his eyes and asked for the keys, despite the fact that they knew the car belonged to Mr. Cain and not his son,” said Kee. “Confused but willing to cooperate, Cain handed over the keys, and officers opened his garage door and drove away in his 2009 BMW. When he objected, police told him they were allowed to do so.”

Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler said the car was seized because officers saw Cain’s son, 50-year-old Lance Cain, selling drugs out of it during an investigation.

“During the investigation, detectives witnessed Lance Cain selling cocaine from Mr. Lewis Cain’s car multiple times, and over 6 grams of cocaine was seized during the investigation,” said Chandler. “Therefore, the car was seized during the arrest of Lance Cain on Sept. 18, 2017 when he was arrested on a three-count indictment for the sale of a schedule II drugs, cocaine.”

According to Kee, the police had no warrant to seize the car, and officers did not produce a search or forfeiture warrant. State law, however, does not currently require a warrant through civil asset forfeiture. The ACLU argues the current process should be changed.

“When I served in the military, I took an oath to defend our Constitution,” said Lewis Cain after his car was returned. “I have the utmost respect for law enforcement, but the Fourth Amendment has to mean something. I hope that now the police learn that they can’t just take people’s property for no reason.”

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security agreed to voluntarily dismiss the case and return the vehicle to Lewis Cain.

“A detective’s error in the seizure process led to the Mt. Juliet Police Department agreeing to a voluntary dismissal of the asset forfeiture, and the department worked to immediately return Lewis Cain’s car back to him,” said Chandler. “The actions of Lance Cain should not be a reflection on his father, Mr. Lewis Cain, who admirably served our nation in the armed services.”