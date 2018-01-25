Macon County suspect accused of firing at officers

The incident happened at a home in the 100 block of Elzie Williams Road. Agents discovered, during an argument between Jack David Hutchinson, 63, of Macon County, and his daughter-in-law, Hutchinson punched the woman in the chest and shot a gun into the floor.

A Macon County sheriff’s deputy and a state trooper responded to the scene. When they arrived, Hutchinson came out of a shed on the property and shot at them at least twice. The deputy shot back once, but did not hit Hutchinson. Minutes later, the officers subdued Hutchinson with a stun gun and arrested him.

Agents charged Hutchinson with two counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and aggravated domestic assault. Hutchinson remained in the Macon County Jail on $450,000 bond.