Tennessee Highway Patrol aviation locates missing hikers

The couple reportedly called their daughter Saturday night and told her they were lost and unable to find their vehicle. Around 7 a.m. Sunday, they told their daughter they had spent the night in the woods and were going to try to find their way out. When they did not come back to their vehicle, a search was initiated and park rangers requested air support.

Lt. Brad Luna and Trooper Ryan Quinn flew a THP Jet Ranger helicopter to the search area and conducted a visual and forward-looking infrared camera search. After about an hour and a half of searching, they located the woman and the dog. She appeared disoriented and had trouble moving.

Lund and Quinn guided ground searchers to her location, where they said they had trouble communicating with her. She told them she became separated from her husband and that he was lying on the ground somewhere not doing well.

Lund and Quinn continued searching for the man and eventually found him lying down appearing to have trouble moving. They guided the ground searchers to his location and he was flown to The University of Tennessee Medical Center in serious condition.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening, cold weather related injuries, including frostbite.