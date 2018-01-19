Clarksville Police looking for Mt. Juliet robber

The checks were used at different banks in Clarksville, on two different days, and totaled over $3,500.

The checks were stolen Jan. 8. They were made out to a different woman and cashed using stolen identification documents from a vehicle burglary that occurred in Oak Grove, Kentucky. The suspect cashed the checks at a drive thru at the banks using two different vehicles, a black Chrysler 300 and a silver pickup.

The suspect and silver pickup were caught on camera at the drive thru.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Neal, 931-648-0656, ext. 5538, the TIPSLINE at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.