Bowen fired as police chief after being reinstated

Bowen was called to a pre-action disciplinary hearing with Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash on Jan. 11. Ash gave Bowen a list of disciplinary problems the city found against him. According to Bowen’s lawyer, Keith Williams, the list of reasons was the same as the one that was given in court three years ago when Bowen was originally fired. Williams also called the disciplinary hearing “scripted.”

Bowen said when he was asked to make a statement on the reasons, he simply handed Ash the transcript of testimony he originally gave in court.

“It’s the same exact reasons,” said Bowen. “My memory from three years ago is better than my memory now.”

According to Lebanon Human Resources Director Sylvia Reichle, attorneys advised Ash that while the chancery court ruling said the prior disciplinary process was flawed, the ruling didn’t say the reasons for his termination were not valid. Reichle said Ash reviewed the evidence and determined there was cause for concern.

“Mayor Ash reviewed each of the items indicated under Notice of Charges,” said Reichle. “He looked at each and every charge and reviewed the evidence submitted regarding these serious policy violations, Tennessee State Law violation and violation of Federal EEOC regulations. Additionally, Mayor Ash reviewed the transcripts provided in the hearing. Following the review and consideration of the evidence, it is Mayor Ash’s determination that each charge is credible, the policy and law violations occurred and each violation warrants termination. Therefore, the city has terminated Scott Bowen’s employment effective immediately. The city’s insurance company is pursuing an appeal of the Chancery Court ruling.”

Williams said that they would continue fighting the city over what he says was wrongful termination.