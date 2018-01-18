Mt. Juliet police to hold Coffee with a Cop

Mt. Juliet police Chief James Hambrick, as well as several other officers, will have coffee in hand, ready to enjoy simple conversation with Mt. Juliet residents.

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity for the public to meet with officers in a relaxed environment and talk about anything from crime issues, neighborhood programs, public safety management or how to join the force.

“The simplicity is appealing; we show up, community members show up, and then we talk over coffee,” said Hambrick. “It is a great way to build relationships with people in the community and hear about the concerns residents may have.”

“The Coffee with a Cop program is a non-traditional way to generate conversation between the police department and the community it serves,” said Chandler. “This event allows the public to interact with police officers, including the chief of police, in an informal setting to ask questions or address concerns with local law enforcement. Everyone is encouraged to stop by the Coffee with a Cop event to say hello and enjoy free coffee.”