The girl’s mother, Krista Davis-McClain, posted on Facebook that officers Danny Johns and Jason Anderson invited the young girl over to their table so she wouldn’t have to be alone while her mom worked on paperwork.

“She was so excited to eat with the guys,” said Davis-McClain. “She is still talking about it. You gentlemen are so amazing.”

Davis-McClain went on to thank the officers for showing kindness to her daughter and showing police officers can be there anytime when needed.