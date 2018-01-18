Deputy injured, one dead after Shelby County shooting

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents initiated the investigation into the incident, which happened in Memphis.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 3 p.m., Shelby County sheriff’s narcotics officers tried to arrest Brian Gregory, 34, to search his home. Sheriff’s deputies blocked in Gregory’s car near the 1100 block of Decatur Street when Gregory began ramming into the deputies’ vehicles.

The deputies got out of their vehicles and gave Gregory commands, and he responded by reaching for a gun. The deputies shot Gregory, who was taken to Regional One Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

One deputy was injured in the incident, but was released from the hospital in stable condition.

Another passenger in Gregory’s vehicle was identified as Richard Gorman, 27. Shelby County sheriff’s deputies arrested Gorman, who was not injured.