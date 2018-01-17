Two suspects charged in Hermitage bank robbery

William Seth Bryant, 26, of Michael Brandon Womack, 34, both of Old Hickory, were charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly robbing the Regions Bank at 4444 Lebanon Pike in Heritage.

Metro Nashville Detective Josh Walters saw the pair’s distinct pickup truck at a pawnshop on the line between Davidson and Wilson counties. He pulled them over and arrested them shortly after they left the pawnshop.

According to Metro Nashville police public information officer Kristin Mumford, federal bank robbery charges would likely be filed for the two suspects.