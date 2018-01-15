Top 10 fugitive captured in Blount County

Wilson was wanted by the Knoxville Police Department and the TBI to face a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

On Jan. 11, a Knoxville police officer pulled Wilson over. Wilson got out of his car and started shooting at the officer, hitting him at least once.

Early Saturday morning, authorities got information Wilson was at a vacant home in Maryville. When officers arrived, Wilson tried to run away by jumping out a window. Blount County sheriff’s investigators, along with Knoxville police officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Smoke Mountain Fugitive Task Force, caught Wilson and arrested him.