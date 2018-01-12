Mt. Juliet carjacking leads to car chase

A woman called Mt. Juliet police around 1:48 a.m. and reported she was carjacked. The 31 year-old woman told officers she was sitting in her running Kia Optima when two men approached her, and one of them was armed. The suspects drove away in her car, leaving the push-to-start key behind.

While on the scene of the carjacking, an officer spotted a Toyota Prius that was involved in a carjacking at a Murfreesboro Walmart earlier in the night. The officer chased the Prius, and it was discovered a Nissan Sentra was involved, so officers separately chased the Sentra, as well.

The Toyota crashed near North Mt. Juliet Road and Division Street, and the Nissan crashed near Lebanon Road and North Mt. Juliet Road. The suspects in both cars tried to run, but officers arrested them.

The stolen Kia Optima was later recovered behind a business near North Mt. Juliet Road and Curd Road.

All three suspects were teenage boys from Nashville and were taken to a juvenile detention center.

A 17 year old was charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft of property worth more than $1,000. A 16 year old was charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft of property worth more than $1,000. Another 16 year old was charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft of property worth more than $1,000.

Investigation into the incident remained ongoing.