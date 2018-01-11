Police, firefighters speak to Leadership Wilson

Leadership Wilson, founded in 1993, is a nonprofit community leadership organization that serves the community and educating leaders in Wilson County.

Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice, Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan and Mt. Juliet police Chief James Hambrick spoke to the group about the current state of policing.

“The group, coordinated by Dorie Mitchell, spent the day learning about court proceedings, law enforcement and jail operations,” said Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy. “Thank you, Dorie, for inviting us to spend time with the group.”

Later in the day, the group visited the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet, where Chief Jamie Luffman spoke to the group. Assistant Chief Shawn Donovan, who is also a member of Leadership Wilson, showed the group around Tower 114.