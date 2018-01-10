Two Washington County women indicted in child sex abuse case

Agents started an investigation into allegations in July that involved the release of confidential information associated with a child sex abuse case that began in January 2017. At that time, Elizabethton police began investigating the reported rape of a young girl. Tessa Proffitt, 41, a registered nurse who specializes in sexual assault examinations, medically examined the child.

During the TBI investigation, special agents determined Proffitt disclosed confidential information about the exam to Alicia May, 53, a relative of the suspect in the initial rape investigation. Further investigation revealed both Proffitt and May also apparently concealed and destroyed evidence related to the rape investigation.

Last week, a Washington County grand jury returned indictments that charged Proffitt and May with six counts of unlawful disclosure of confidential sex abuse information, two counts of tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Proffitt and May were arrested Wednesday and booked in at the Washington County Jail on $5,000 bond.