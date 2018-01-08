Lebanon police find pot, heroin, crack in bust

Officers went to 616 Fairview Ave. in Lebanon on Sunday at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday after they received information of possible drug activity.

When they arrived, they saw a suspect later identified as Jermale Venture Humphries, 44, of Lebanon, grab a bag and take it into the kitchen.

The homeowner gave the officers written consent to search the home, and they found 1/3 pound of marijuana, 15 suboxone strips, 2.9 grams of heroin, 12 grams of crack cocaine, digital scales and a loaded .9 mm handgun in the bag Humphries took to the kitchen.

Officers seized the drugs and gun and charged Humphries with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, three counts of possession and manufacture of drugs with intent for resale, two counts of simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Humphries’ home was also in a school zone, which could lead to an enhanced sentence if he’s convicted.

Officers booked Humphries in at Wilson County Jail where he remained Monday on $14,500 bond.