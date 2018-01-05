logo

Watertown

Watertown man in critical condition after train collision

Jacob Smith • Jan 5, 2018 at 4:04 PM


Anthony Vaught, 51, of Watertown, was in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville on Friday after a train hit the tractor he was driving Thursday afternoon.

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, Vaught was significantly injured after he apparently didn’t see or hear the train coming.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Travis Plotzer said the train hit the tractor at around 4:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Holmes Gap Road in Watertown and pushed it to the northeastern area of the intersection.

Paramedics took Vaught by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville on Thursday. No charges were filed on the train conductor.

The investigation into the incident remained ongoing. 

