Tennesseans drop off record number of pills during fall take-back event

For Count It! Lock It! Drop It!, those statistics were another indication that its efforts are paying off. CLD is a community program for prescription drug misuse that works to raise awareness about ways to keep drugs, especially opioid pain medication, out of abusers’ hands and how to properly dispose of them.

The CLD program started as a local initiative by the Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition, but it expanded its support training and outreach efforts to 63 counties following a $1.3 million grant from the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Health Foundation in 2016. In addition, CLD played a key role in getting a prescription drop box established in all of Tennessee’s 95 counties. With the help of organizations such as coalitions, health councils and law enforcement departments, it has distributed 144,000 campaign materials.

As part of its outreach, it has heavily promoted the DEA’s National Take-Back Day, which encouraged people to properly dispose of unused prescription pain pills along with other medication sitting around their houses.

As an example of how successful the DEA’s Take-Back Day was in Tennessee, the 68,053 pounds of unused or expired medications collected in the state was more than the combined amounts collected in Ohio at 35,797 pounds, Michigan at 20,338 pounds and Kentucky at 11,076 pounds. The combined population of Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky is 25.8 million compared to Tennessee’s 6.7 million.

“I don’t think there is any doubt that our year-round awareness efforts played a big role in the turnout of Take-Back Day in Tennessee,” said Kristina Clark, CLD project manager. “Our staff and partners have done a great job helping promote Take-Back Day and also increasing awareness of the need to safely dispose of unused pain medication.”

Dr. Andrea Willis, senior vice president and chief medical officer for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, said the results reinforce the foundation’s decision to provide a grant to Count It! Lock It! Drop It!

“We made a commitment to play a significant role in the fight against opioid abuse in Tennessee, and we felt that helping CLD expand its program to areas across the state hit hard by this epidemic could have a major impact in getting prescription pain medications out of circulation,” Willis said. “The program’s results are extremely impressive, and we are proud to have played a part in helping it grow and expand.”

Tennessee has participated in the DEA’s take-back events since 2010, and more than 223,000 pounds of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs were collected.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, more than 7.6 million opioid prescriptions were written in 2016, and at least 1,631 Tennesseans died from drug overdoses.