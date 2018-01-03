UPDATE: Woman dies after crash on Hartmann Drive

According to Wilson County Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper, his agency, along with the Lebanon Fire Department and Lebanon Police Department, responded to the scene to find the woman driver dead and the truck’s driver uninjured. Her identity wasn’t immediately available.

Emergency crews closed the roadway between Quarles Drive and Alhambra Drive while they worked to clear the wreck scene.

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, more information would be released at the end of the investigation.

UPDATE: The victim in the crash was Beverley McKinney, 59, of Lebanon, who crossed into the other lane and collided head-on with the tractor-trailer. The trucking company involved was Loudon County Trucking from Loudon. The cause of the wreck remained under investigation.