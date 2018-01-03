SCAN donates heaters to Mt. Juliet officers

The Senior Citizens Awareness Network of Wilson County Inc. is a nonprofit organization developed by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office to take a proactive approach to address the needs of seniors of Wilson County.

“Reports show that Americans age 55 and older will double between now and the year 2030,” said Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore. “As our senior population increases in record numbers, so do issues related to addressing the needs of isolated, lonely, at-risk and financially challenged seniors. The challenge to address these needs falls on all of us.”

SCAN officers are uniformed representatives of the sheriff’s office who go into the community to check on the safety and security of older people who have enrolled in the program. Them drive to the homes of these people making personal contact, providing home security surveys, crime prevention information and information related to local social and community services.

SCAN director Debbie Paré and assistant director Sgt. Don Witherspoon presented the heaters to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler.

“SCAN is such a great, vital program for our county,” said Chandler. “Their leadership and volunteers have much compassion for our community’s elderly. Much appreciation for their work.”