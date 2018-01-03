Emergency crews warn against playing on ice

“It is mighty cold, and the unstable ice is no place to play,” said Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler. “We don’t want anyone to experience the shock of falling through. If you see this taking place, call us.”

The WEMA officials released a statement warning about cold-water immersion and immersion hypothermia. According to the statement, immersion hypothermia develops much more quickly than standard hypothermia because water conducts heat away from the body 25 times faster than air.

“We strongly urge people not to venture onto frozen ice,” Mt. Juliet fire officials said on Facebook. “If you do, it may be the last thing you do.”