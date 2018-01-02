Shooting in Newbern leaves two police officers in hospital

The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. at Douglas Café at 114 Smith St. in Newbern. Initial reports indicate two Newbern police officers responded to a disturbance call at the club around closing time during a New Year’s Eve party.

When the officers arrived, shots were fired, and the two officers were shot, as well as another person. All three victims were taken to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, where they remained in stable condition.

The investigation into the incident remained ongoing, and no charges were filed. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 800-824-3463.