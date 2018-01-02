Rewards offered in two gun store burglaries

On Dec. 25, Double Tap Tactical at 1064 S. Riverside Drive was burglarized, and about 31 guns were reported stolen to Clarksville police.

On Dec. 19, Golden Eagle Pawn at 1836 Highway 46 S. was burglarized, and about 19 guns were reported stolen to Dickson police.

In both incidents, ATF investigators conducted an inventory to determine the exact number of guns stolen.

The ATF offered a reward in both incidents for up to $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total reward of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information on the crimes should contact the ATF at 800-283-4867. Dickson police may be reached at 615-441-9555, and the Crime Stoppers tip line is 931-645-8477. Information may also be sent to the ATF via the mobile app reportit.com by using the Nashville Field Division as the location.