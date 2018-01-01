Wanted man surrenders after briefly barricading himself inside apartment

Mt. Juliet officers arrived at 27-year-old Preston Perry’s Lifestyle Communities apartment at 1365 Westwood Blvd. at about 4 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant for violating conditions of release on an assault charge.

When officers called Perry through the apartment window, he refused to come to the door and went deeper into the apartment, out of officers’ sight. Perry eventually came out of the apartment after about an hour. Officers arrested Perry and booked him in at the Wilson County Jail without incident.

Neighbors near Perry’s apartment were asked to leave their homes during the standoff as a precaution while officers negotiated with Perry. Mt. Juliet police special response and crisis negotiation teams also responded to the scene; however, they were not used during this incident. Mt. Juliet firefighters, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency personnel and Rehab 23 also stood by as a precaution.