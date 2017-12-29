Two charged, 150 pounds of pot seized in Crossville operation

On Thursday, authorities received information about a scheduled delivery to the Crossville Municipal Airport. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found a small plane on the tarmac and its pilot, Dennis Howard, 47, of Weston, Florida. A search of the plane revealed about 66 pounds of pharmaceutical-grade marijuana.

Agents also encountered a woman inside the airport’s lobby, Erin Elizabeth Reed, 34, of Arcata, California, who had a bag with about 90 pounds of pharmaceutical-grade marijuana, along with edible marijuana products.

Agents arrested Bonneau and Reed and charged each with manufacturing, delivery or sale of schedule VI drugs. Authorities then booked each in at the Cumberland County Jail where they remained on $500,000 bond.

Agencies that participated in this operation included the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s drug investigation division, Crossville Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, the Middle Tennessee High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security.