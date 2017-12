The service will start at 8 p.m. and continue until 3 a.m. Bryan offered the service as encouragement not to drink and drive.

According to Bryan, the volunteers will pick people up and take them only to their home. He said the sheriff’s office has offered the service for about 10 years.

“Several sheriffs across the state provide this service, and it has shown to be a success,” said Bryan.

To get a free ride home from a deputy on New Year’s Eve, call 615-444-1412.