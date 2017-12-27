Van thief suspect caught in Sumner County

According to Sumner County sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Hood, officers were alerted Wednesday morning to be on the lookout for a suspect who had stolen a white Interstate Battery van in Wilson County. The suspect was reportedly not fully clothed and was described as armed and dangerous after he allegedly tried to carjack someone before he stole the van.

Hood spotted the van on Highway 386. The suspect was reportedly going about 70 mph, but he struggled to control the van due to a flat tire. Hood and other Hendersonville police officers waited until traffic on the highway was thin and used spike strips.

The suspect slowed down to about 20 mph after hitting the spike strips and tried to turn into oncoming traffic but got stuck in a ditch.

The officers found the suspect unarmed and called for an ambulance after he showed signs of an overdose.

A fingerprint scan identified the suspect as Rafi Shalizi, 34, of Antioch. Shalizi’s driver’s license was suspended, and he had six felony warrants from Metro Nashville police, including felony drug possession and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officers also discovered Shalizi had apparently stolen other vehicles out of Wilson County and set fire to a pickup truck on Quarry Road in Mt. Juliet before he stole the van. According to Wilson Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper, fire crews were able to put out the vehicle fire before it spread or caused any injuries.

Shalizi was charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest and booked in at the Sumner County Jail.

The incidents that led up to the van theft remained under investigation. ­