TBI agents investigate Lawrence County officer-involved shooting

The incident happened in Saint Joseph, where preliminary information indicated a Loretto police officer responded to a burglary-in-progress call.

The officer arrived and reportedly saw a vehicle that sped away from the scene in his direction. The suspect’s vehicle crashed into the officer’s car, after which the officer apparently shot at the suspect several times, hitting him at least once.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening. No officers were injured in the incident.