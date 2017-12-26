Four Wilson County correctional officers graduate from academy

The four will be assigned to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office patrol division after completing their training. The officers are Kevin Beaty, Chris Corley, Hunter Pryer and Hunter Warren.

“The Basic Police School is the mainstay of the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy,” said Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore. “Their mission is to produce a physically fit, highly motivated, basically trained police officer thoroughly indoctrinated in the ethics and professional standards of the law enforcement profession.”

The four were selected in October from a group of 22 correctional officers who applied for the open positions. Each candidate had to go through an oral interview and physical agility testing. They also participated in weekly training that consisted of weekly fitness assessments, law, ethics, policies and procedure, traffic stops, searching techniques and firearms training.

“We wish all of you the best of luck as you begin your new journey and pray that each of you will stay safe in your new assignments with the patrol division,” said Moore.