Sullivan County man indicted, accused of fabricating evidence

TBI agents started an investigation in July into allegations of misconduct that involved a Sullivan County sheriff’s detective. Steven L. Bromley, 51, made the allegations, which detectives determined to be false. Bromley used a female relative in the plot by having her write a statement that accused the detective of sexual assault.

A Sullivan County grand jury returned an indictment that charged Bromley with two counts of fabricating evidence last week. He was arrested Tuesday and booked in at the Sullivan County Jail on $17,500 bond.