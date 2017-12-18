TBI agents investigate Bradley County officer-involved shooting

The incident began when Charleston police officers and Bradley County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Leyland Drive where a man had reportedly assaulted another man with a weapon and ran away.

During a search of the area, deputies found the suspect at the back of a church on Hiwassee Street, where they confronted him. The man reportedly had weapons in both hands and ignored the deputies’ commands, which resulted in officers unsuccessfully trying to use a stun gun on him. A deputy shot and killed the man after the situation apparently further escalated, according to TBI officials.

Efforts to identify the man and notify his family remained ongoing.