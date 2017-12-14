Coordinated drug operation nets multiple arrests in Maury County

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked with detectives and agents with the 22nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Maury County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration in the investigation.

Starting in August, the groups conducted an undercover drug investigation where drug purchases were made in and around Columbia and Mount Pleasant for two months. Officers bought several drugs, including heroin, crack cocaine, oxycodone, alprazolam, methamphetamine and suboxone.

During the the investigation, agents developed information that identified the suspects involved in the sale of the controlled substances.

“It doesn’t matter what role you play in the drug trafficking business, big or small,” said assistant director of the drug investigation division T.J. Jordan. “Due to the current drug epidemic we face in the state of Tennessee, we are just as interested in taking the street-level dealers off the street as we are the suppliers.”

On Wednesday, a Maury County grand jury returned indictments, charging multiple people on drug-related counts. Six of them were arrested Thursday, and booked in at the Maury County Jail.

•Waylon Wilcox, 32, was charged with sale of schedule II controlled substance and was held on $50,000 bond.

•Matthew Johnson, 41, was charged with two counts of schedule II controlled substance and was held on $50,000 bond.

•Toni Smith, 29, was charged with sale of schedule I controlled substance and was held on $75,000 bond.

•Casey Ramsey, 29, was charged with sale of schedule IV controlled substance and was held on $10,000 bond.

•Kyle Lee Davis, 19, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule I controlled substance and was held on $75,000 bond.

•Courtney Lowery, 43, was charged with sale of schedule II controlled substance and was held on $30,000 bond.